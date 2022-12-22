  1. EPaper
State bank staff union to take out protest rallies on Friday

Union alleges autocratic policies by bank management hit bank’s functioning 

December 22, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The State Bank Staff Union (Kerala circle) will take out protest rallies in 100 centres in the state on Friday alleging autocratic decisions by the management of the State Bank of India, which will directly affect workers as well as customers.

The steps taken by the management have been destabilising the daily functioning of the bank, the union alleged.

The management has shifted 1,250 clerical staff of various branches to marketing. This will seriously affect the functioning of the bank, especially at the festival season of Christmas and New Year. Many customers have to return disappointedly as the short-staffed branches failed to cater to their needs.

Some people with vested interests are also trying to shift SBI accounts to other private banks. As many people are waiting after giving applications to start an account in the bank, the mass transfer of clerical staff to marketing will affect the bank’s performance, according to a statement issued by Philip Koshy, General Secretary of the State Bank staff Union (Kerala Circle).

