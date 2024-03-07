ADVERTISEMENT

State awards two contracts worth ₹95.24 crore for biomining

March 07, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has awarded two contracts worth ₹95.24 crore to a Nagpur-based company for biomining and retrieval of legacy dumpsites in 20 towns as part of the World Bank funded Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) under the Local Self Government Department (LSGD).

KSWMP Project Director Divya S. Iyer and Assif Hussaain, Associate Vice-President, SMS Limited signed the contract on Wednesday in the presence of Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B.Rajesh.

Mr.Rajesh said that the biomining project would be a decisive step towards achieving the ambitious goals of the sustainable and scientific waste management campaign aimed at turning the entire State clean and green. Huge heaps of solid waste piled up over the years in 20 towns across the State will be removed through this project, leading to retrieval of 66 acres of prime urban land.

The land redeemed through the project will be utilised for creating waste management projects such as garbage processing facilities. The time-frame set for completion of the project is 270 days. The towns benefiting from the project are Chalakudy, Iritty, Kalamassery, Kalpetta, Kasaragod, Kayamkulam, Koothattukulam, Kothamangalam, Kottarakara, Kunnamkulam, Koothuparamba, Malappuram, Manjeri, Mavelikara, Muvattupuzha, North Paravur, Palakkad, Vadavathoor, Vadakara and Wadakkancherry.

