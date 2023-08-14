HamberMenu
State awards for best doctors announced

August 14, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Best Doctors awards for 2022 were announced by Health Minister, Veena George, on Monday.

In the health services category, the award was won by C.O. Anoop, Medical Officer, Mattool family health centre, Kannur.

S. Gomathy, Professor of Nephrology, Alappuzha Government Medical College, won the best medical education service award.

In the insurance medical service sector, S. Jayasree, physician, ESI Hospital, Palakkad, won the award.

In dental service, N.S. Saju, junior consultant (dental) at district hospital, Vadakara, Kozhikode, was adjudged the Best Doctor.

In the private health sector, P. Sasidharan, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Moulana hospital, Perinthalmanna , won the award.

The awards carry a cash prize of Rs. 15,000 each and a citation.

The awardees were selected by a State-level committee chaired by the Principal Secretary (Health).

