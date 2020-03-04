State award for three women entrepreneurs

Thiruvananthapuram

04 March 2020 00:30 IST

Chief Minister to give away awards on March 7

Sruthi Shibulal, Poornima Indrajith, and Sheila James have been selected for the Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur of Kerala Award for 2020.

The three women have been selected for the honour in recognition of their prominent contributions in their chosen area that have inspired other women too, Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja said here on Tuesday.

Women’s Day

Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan will give away the woman entreprenuer awards at the State-level launch of the International Women’s Day celebrations at the Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram at 4 p.m. on March 7.

Advertising

Advertising

Shruti Shibulal is one of the few women to have entered the large-scale hospitality sector. The young entrepreneur has created a niche for herself with her Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd. She also has concerns in the State.

‘Save the loom’

Actor, television anchor, and entrepreneur, Poornima Indrajith’s Pranaah label garnered a lot of attention with her. During the recent floods, Ms. Poornima launched a collective, ‘Save the loom’, to support weavers hit by the disaster.

Sheila James was the trailblazer in the textile design arena three decades ago. Her Czarina Boutique has become the go-to place for generations of women in the State capital.

Promoting artisans

Ms. Shiela James has also worked to promote artisans from other parts of the country and have striven to improve the lot of weavers in the post-flood scenario in State.