State athlete killed in road accident  

November 30, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

Former State champion in athletics Omkar Nath passed away in a motorbike accident at Punalur on Wednesday night. The 25-year-old was working as a havildar at SP camp, Thriruvananthapuram. The Punalur resident, who had represented Kerala in sprint and hurdles, is the recipient of several laurels. The accident occurred near the Valakode church when the bike he was riding went out of control and rammed into a tree. Another person who was with him sustained serious injuries in the accident.

