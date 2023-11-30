ADVERTISEMENT

State athlete killed in road accident  

November 30, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former State champion in athletics Omkar Nath passed away in a motorbike accident at Punalur on Wednesday night. The 25-year-old was working as a havildar at SP camp, Thriruvananthapuram. The Punalur resident, who had represented Kerala in sprint and hurdles, is the recipient of several laurels. The accident occurred near the Valakode church when the bike he was riding went out of control and rammed into a tree. Another person who was with him sustained serious injuries in the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US