State asserts right over Cheruvally estate

KOCHI

11 August 2020 19:09 IST

Affidavit filed in HC on plea challenging acquisition of land for Sabarimala airport

The State government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that it has title over the Cheruvally estates and the Ayana Charitable Trust (formerly known as Gospel for Asia), Thiruvalla, does not have any clear and undisputed title over the property.

In an affidavit filed in the High Court, the government submitted that the property in Manimala village had not, at any point of time, been converted by the government or any other competent persons into a private holding. Besides, no authority, whatsoever, had found any semblance of title for the petitioners or their purported and alleged predecessors in interest over the property.

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition by the Trust challenging the acquisition of the estate for the proposed Sabarimala airport.

Advertising

Advertising

It submitted that that only a preliminary administrative sanction was granted to the Kottayam District Collector by the government for acquisition of property. While proceeding with the acquisition, empanelled Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Agencies will conduct Social Impact Assessment Study under Section 4(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The government added that on submission of the draft SIA report, a public hearing to ascertain the views of the affected families would be conducted. Thereafter, an expert committee would evaluate the SIA study. Later, the Collector would examine the proposal of land acquisition and the SIA report and forward the Collector’s recommendations to the government. The government would then take a decision as to whether the land acquisition had to be proceeded with or not.

Besides, a suit filed by the government seeking declaration of its title over the property was pending before the Sub Court, Pala.

The government also said that there was no postponement of payment of compensation. The compensation for value of improvements would be assessed and deposited in the court.