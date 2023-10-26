ADVERTISEMENT

State Assembly a model: Shamseer

October 26, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker A. N. Shamseer inaugurating a student Assembly organised by the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival in progress at the old Assembly Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

The State Assembly is a model for the nation, Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said.

Inaugurating a model Assembly at the old Assembly Hall in the Secretariat in connection with the second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival on Thursday, Mr. Shamseer said each legislator has the responsibility of examining every aspect of a legislation being framed and passing it. Even in Parliament, laws are passed on the basis of majority opinion. There is no space for discussions or minute scrutiny there. However, the State Assembly passes laws after hearing everyone’s opinions. This is what made the State Assembly novel.

Mr. Shamseer urged students who had come to participate in the model Assembly to minutely observe all procedures and learn from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Select students from government and aided high school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary schools participated in the model Assembly.

As in the Assembly, the students represented the ruling and opposition fronts with the speaker presiding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US