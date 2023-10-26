State Assembly a model: Shamseer

October 26, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Assembly is a model for the nation, Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said.

Inaugurating a model Assembly at the old Assembly Hall in the Secretariat in connection with the second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival on Thursday, Mr. Shamseer said each legislator has the responsibility of examining every aspect of a legislation being framed and passing it. Even in Parliament, laws are passed on the basis of majority opinion. There is no space for discussions or minute scrutiny there. However, the State Assembly passes laws after hearing everyone’s opinions. This is what made the State Assembly novel.

Mr. Shamseer urged students who had come to participate in the model Assembly to minutely observe all procedures and learn from them.

Select students from government and aided high school, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary schools participated in the model Assembly.

As in the Assembly, the students represented the ruling and opposition fronts with the speaker presiding.