State Archives Department receives collection of archival diaries

Published - May 30, 2024 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Ports, Museum and Archives Ramachandran Kadannappally receiving the diaries chronicling historical events penned by M. Rajaraja Varma, former Commissioner of Travancore Devaswom. His family members had handed over the collection to writer N.S Madhavan. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Nearly nine archival diaries on historical events in Kerala, including the famous Vaikom Satyagraha, penned by former Devaswom Commissioner M. Rajaraja Varma have become part of the State Archives Department.

Kadannappally Ramachandran, Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archives, received the diaries that were in the safe custody of writer N. S Madhavan here on Thursday. A. G Krishna Menon, grandson of Mr. Varma and an architect, had handed over the archival resources to Mr. Madhavan considering its immense value and historical significance.

The Minister said that the diaries will be digitised and made available to the researchers. Experts will decipher the jottings to understand the historical events mapped in the diaries, he said.

Mr. Varma was Devaswom Commissioner in Travancore when the Vaikom Satyagraha, a historic movement against untouchability, was at its peak in the 1920s.

He had chronicled the social and political developments in the height of the remarkable movement. The Department of Archives hopes that the diaries written in English will provide further insights into the social and political history of the State.  

