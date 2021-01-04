State appeals against single judge order on church

Order to CRPF to take over Kothamangalam church if Collector does not

The State government on Monday filed an appeal before a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court against a single judge’s order directing the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Group Centre, Thiruvananthapuram to take over the Kothamangalam Marthoma church and its movables if the Ernakulam District Collector did not comply with its directive to take over the church by January 8.

The directive came on a contempt of court petition filed by the vicar of the Orthodox faction against the Collector for not complying with the directives.

According to the government, the single judge’s directive was beyond its jurisdiction. If the court found that the action of the Collector amounted to contempt of court the single judge could only refer the matter to a Division Bench. Besides, the single judge’s directive to the central force to take over the church premises within the State amounted to an interference with the sovereign power of the State over the law and order situation.

The petition sought a stay on the operation of the single judge’s order.