State announces e-governance award winners

27 October 2020 18:28 IST

The police’s social media and e-governance wing bagged first prize in social media category

The State government’s e-governance awards for 2018 have been announced.

The awards seek to promote new ideas and ventures in the area of e-governance. The best Akshaya centres in the State too were presented with awards.

The first prize in the e-citizen service delivery category is shared by the Urban Affairs Directorate and the Mining and Geology Department. The second prize goes to the State police’s Cyberdome (Technopark). The third prize is shared by the Civil Supplies Department and Scheduled Caste Development Department.

In the mobile governance segment, the Soil Survey-Soil Conservation Department wins the first prize and the second position is bagged by Anert (Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology).

The National Health Mission secures the top prize in the e-learning category. The Education Multimedia Research Centre of the University of Calicut wins the second prize.

The award for best website has gone to the Kottayam Collectorate. The Kerala Land Use Board and the Excise Department share the second position. The Higher Secondary Department in the Secretariat and the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau get the third prize.

Six Akshaya centres have also secured the awards.

The first prize has gone to Akshaya centres at Korome in Wayanad and Kurissumoodu in Kottayam. The Akshaya centres at Pushpa Junction in Wayanad and Koliyadi in Wayanad get the second prize. The third prize is shared by the centres functioning at Pathanamthitta Central Junction and Ezhamulam.

In the social media category, the State police’s social media and e-governance wing got the first prize. The Vimukthi mission secured the second prize.

The National Health Mission lands the first prize in the e-health category.

A jury headed by former Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan selected the winners.