State announces ₹10 crore for earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria

February 08, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala on Wednesday announced á financial assistance of ₹10 crore for earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly during his reply to the discussion on the State Budget.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Assembly expressed grief over the disaster and solidarity with the victims. Presenting a resolution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered condolences and described the calamity as unparalleled.

The State is ready to extend all possible support to the earthquake-affected regions, he said. ‘‘Our State also needs to join hands with the rest of the world to help those regions and the people return to normalcy,’‘ he said.

