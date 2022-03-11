State all game for sports development

Budget sets aside ₹130.75 crore for sports and youth affairs

Budget sets aside ₹130.75 crore for sports and youth affairs

The State government is planning to set up training centres, through the Sports Kerala Foundation, to equip youths to pursue e-sports, considering the increasing popularity of the sector.

The Budget has recognised the sports sector as a contributor of 1% towards the State's GDP and is devising programmes to enhance it to 3 or 4%. New entrepreneurship in this field will be encouraged, including private participation in the production of sports equipment.

In fact, ₹130.75 crore has been earmarked in the State Budget for sports and youth affairs of which, ₹6.5 crore is implementing various schemes such as 'Healthy Kids' and grassroots-level training in football, basketball and athletics, besides implementing a new sports policy for the State.

Centre for excellence

The highlight for the sports sector, however, is the formation of the G.V. Raja Centre of Excellence at Menamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram and an International Sports Complex at the high-altitude training centre in Munnar.

The State also plans to set up academies in government-owned stadiums with the support of the private sector while the government will fund the development of private-sector academies. A total of a ₹2.5 crore have been set aside for this two-way programme.

One ground in each panchayat

The plan for sports development includes ensuring at least one playground in every grama panchayat. The Sports Kerala Foundation will be the implementing agency for this and the funding will be partially through MLA funds, funds of local bodies and Public Private Partnership. School playgrounds will also come under the purview of the scheme for which ₹4 crore has been earmarked in the first phase. Besides, ₹2 crore has been set aside for maintenance work on stadiums that were used as first-line treatment centres for COVID-19 patients.

The Budget has earmarked ₹19 crore for the activities of the State Youth Welfare Board.