State all ears to Modi’s address

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the government would make adjustments to the COVID-19 lockdown only after hearing what the Centre had to state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The government strategy to modify the lockdown to allow life and commercial activity in some small measure would hinge on what Mr. Modi has to declare.

Mr. Vijayan said he was dismayed by the turnout of people in sizeable numbers in northern Kerala. Kerala had not reached a stage where it could afford to drop its guard. Social distancing and taking sanctuary in homes were the lynchpin of the State’s strategy to pre-empt a community-level spread or resurgence of the scourge. The government would not allow anybody to upset it.

On Vishu-eve shopping

The Chief Minister said many had ventured out for Vishu-eve shopping. They formed tight lines in commercial localities. The State could not allow such an influx of people into public spaces at the current juncture.

Mr. Vijayan said Vishu and Ramzan signified hope. Vishu marked the time in the solar calendar when days equalled nights. The season symbolised equality. It also signalled the 130 birth anniversary of renaissance leader B.R. Ambedkar.

Mr. Vijayan hoped children would contribute the pocket money they get on Vishu from elders to the CMDRF.

He said Ramzan was the season of charity and hoped its spirit would reflect in contributions to the State’s COVID-19 relief fund.

The Chief Minister petitioned Mr. Modi to operate select flights to bring back non-resident Keralites stranded in the Gulf. They included pregnant women who required to come home and also those on a visit and temporary visas.

Inter-State borders

Mr. Vijayan urged the police to seal inter-State borders. He said reports of people using byroads and pathways to flit across the border from Kerala to Tamil Nadu and back posed a threat to public health.

He ordered the police to book a set of headload workers who had demanded “protection money” to “look after” a load of sunflower oil that had arrived from across the border in Pathanamthitta.

School students till higher secondary level could download their textbooks from the NCERT website. Teachers could go online and access their handbooks. The State had finished the printing of 75% of school textbooks.

Exemption for lawyers

The government exempted lawyer’s offices from the lockdown. However, the chambers have to operate with minimal staff working on shifts and ensure social distancing norms.

Mr. Vijayan requested the Centre to list the CMDRF in the list of heads of accounts eligible for corporate social responsibility funds.