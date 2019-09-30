State aiding corporates to plunder resources, says writer

The government is adopting an approach supporting corporates to plunder the State’s natural resources, writer Ambikasuthan Mangad has said.

Participating Thalothu Vayal in Payyanur on Sunday, he said it was not sure if Onam could be celebrated next year. However, he added, it was certain that there would be floods.

He termed the protests in Payyanur “historical” by comparing it with the Silent Valley protest. Over 100 people participated in the rally and harvest fest. The climate march led by children started from the Kandakali Higher Secondary School premises by congratulating climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The rally raised the danger of losing the wetland by showcasing the problems posed by changing climatic conditions. Students, including Arya and Dinu Das, and researcher at Peechi Forest Research Station, Navaneeth Lakshman Patolli, led the rally. Later in the day, farmers Rosa Lukose and K. Sharada inaugurated the harvest festival. Madaka Janaki, M. Kamalam, Padmini Kadankalli, Usha K.K.P, and M. Sajitha led harvesting in the wetland proposed for the petroleum storage project.

Action committee chairman T.P. Padmanabhan, Dr. D. Surendranath, Madhavan Purachery, Adv. Kasturi Devan, Vinod Payyada, D.K. Gopinath, and T.V. Rajendran participated in the meeting that followed.

The action panel also decided to organise an indefinite agitation in front of the land acquisition office from November 1. As a prelude to the protest, a march organised in Payyanur and Vellore village on October 2 and October 3, the committee said and added that former DFO O. Jayarajan would inaugurate the rally.