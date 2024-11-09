 />
State affected due to lack of support from Centre during disasters: Kerala CM

Union government’s attitude reflects a desire for Kerala to suffer, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Published - November 09, 2024 07:38 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with U.R. Pradeep, Left Democratic Front candidate for the Chelakkara byelection at an election campaign in the constituency on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with U.R. Pradeep, Left Democratic Front candidate for the Chelakkara byelection at an election campaign in the constituency on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Kerala has been suffering due to the lack of support from the Union government during times of disasters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing an election campaign in the Chelakkara constituency for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate U.R. Pradeep on Saturday, he accused the Union government of deliberately withholding aid that the State is entitled to. The Chief Minister argued that the Centre’s attitude reflects a desire for Kerala to suffer, while other States have been given timely assistance. He also noted that the Opposition in the State is aligning with the Centre, and described it as an “unholy alliance” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, he asserted that despite the Centre’s lack of support, the State has survived every disaster with unity. He praised the people for their resilience in the face of adversity.

BJP’s win

Mr. Vijayan said that the BJP’s victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha election was due to the Congress’s ‘leaked votes.’ He pointed out that the Congress had lost 87,000 votes, while the LDF gained 16,000 votes. Any body can guess where those Congress votes have gone, he said.

