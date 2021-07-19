State administers 3.4 lakh vaccine doses in a single day

The State administered 3,43,749 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday across districts.

This is the highest number of doses delivered on a single day in the State so far, a statement issued here by Health Minister Veena George said.

The State had been preparing an action plan to deliver 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh doses a day. Though the target could be met on some days, because of vaccine availability issues, this was often not possible.

Due to supply issues on many days, the department was unable to arrange more vaccination sites and allow slots. During the last two days, the State received around 11 lakh doses of vaccine, which made it possible to vaccinate over 3.4 lakh people on a single day

On Monday, 1,504 vaccination sites had been arranged, of which 107 sites were in the private sector. Thiruvananthapuram district topped in vaccination on Monday, administering 46,041 doses, followed by Ernakulam, which administered 39,434 doses. All districts could deliver over 10,000 doses each.

The State had asked the Centre for a bulk supply of 90 lakh doses so that three lakh doses can be administered daily over a month.

Till date, a total of 1,21,47,379 first doses and 48,96,172 second doses have been administered.