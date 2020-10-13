State adds another 8,764 cases to tally

Thiruvananthapuram

Cumulative case burden crosses 3 lakh mark

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph notched up another 8,764 new cases on Tuesday, when the State tested 48,253 samples, taking the cumulative case burden of the State to 3,03,896.

The last one lakh cases were added on to the cumulative case burden of the State in just 12 days. Kerala also reported 7,273 recoveries on Tuesday.

The test positivity rate has shot up to 18.16%, defying all attempts of the State to keep disease transmission down and the TPR below 10 %

Kerala’s cumulative case burden first crossed the one lakh mark on September 11 with cases building up slowly with the third wave of the epidemic from mid-May and taking over four months to reach the figure of one lakh.

However, the next one lakh cases were added on to the cumulative case burden in just 21 days and on October 1, and the next one lakh cases added in just 12 days.

Active cases

With the total recoveries touching 2,07,357 cases, the number of active cases in the State at present is 95,407. Of these case, 707 patients are critically ill and being treated in ICUs while183 patients are on ventilator support

The COVID toll of the State reached 1,046, with 21 more deaths being added on to the official list of fatalities. Kozhikode accounted for eight of these deaths, four each in Alappuzha and Ernakulam, three in Malappuram and one each in Kannur and Kasaragod.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 8,643 cases (98.6%) are locally acquired infections, which include 528 cases in which no epidemiological link could be established. It also includes 76 cases of health-care workers who contracted the virus.

Drop in capital

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram, which had been consistently reporting the highest number of cases in the State fore over three months or more, has now fallen to the sixth place with the case graph surging in all other districts.

The case graph of Thiruvananthapuram has finally begun to show signs of plateauing.

On Tuesday, Malappuram topped all other districts with 1,139 cases, Ernakulam 1,122, Kozhikode 1,113, Thrissur 1,010, Kollam 907, Thiruvananthapouram 777, Palakkad 606, Alappuzha 488, Kottayam 476, Kannur 370, Kasaragod 323, Pathanamthitta 244, Wayanad 110, and Idukki 79 cases.

The number of hotspots in the State at present is 660.