1 lakh more active cases in 5 days

37,199 new cases on Friday with Kozhikode topping the list, 17,500 recoveries

Kerala’s COVID-19 graph seemed a bit sluggish and while the daily new cases did not go up on Friday, there was no reduction in cases either .

The State added 37,199 new cases to its tally on Friday when 1,49,487 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The average test positivity rate (TPR) in the State now seems to have stabilised around 25% for the past three to four days and registered 24.88% on Friday. The active case pool of the State, which had climbed rapidly over the past one week, crossed the three lakh mark, with 3,03,733 patients.

The last one lakh cases were added to the active case pool in a space of just five days.

The number of COVID patients currently being treated in hospitals in the State seems to have shown a slight dip, at 23,826 patients. However, daily hospitalisation number went up on Friday, with 5,206 patients being admitted in hospitals across the State.

At present, a total of 6,19,703 persons have been put on home or institutional isolation in the State.

On Friday, 17,500 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, a reflection of the State’s new policy. It is becoming evident over the past four days that it is perhaps the new and revised discharge policy of the State which could finally be helping the State manage patients within its surge capacity.

The total recoveries till date is 12,61,801.

On Friday, Kerala has 1,690 critically ill patients who are being cared for in ICUs, while those requiring ventilator assistance has risen to 613. The cumulative case burden now stands at 15,71,183 cases.

On Friday, the State added 49 new deaths to its toll, taking the cumulative fatalities in the State to 5,308 deaths.

This included 18 deaths reported from Thiruvananthapuram between April 22-28, Ernakulam and Kozhikode seven each, Kannur six, Thrissur four, Kottayam three, Kollam two while one death each was reported from Pathanamthitta and Wayanad.

The active case pool in Ernakulam district has the highest number of patients at 49,857. However, the number hospitalised is 3,043. Thiruvananthapuram despite having about half the number of active cases as Ernakulam, at 24,919 cases, has the highest number of patients in hospitals at 3,246.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of new cases with 4,915 cases, Ernakulam 4,642, Thrissur 4,281, Malappuram 3,945, Thiruvananthapuram 3,535, Kottayam 2,917, Kannur 2,482, Palakkad 2,273, Alappuzha 2,224, Kollam 1,969, Idukki 1,235, Pathanamthitta 1,225, Kasaragod 813, and Wayanad 743 cases.