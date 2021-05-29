State adds 23,513 new cases to its list

198 more die even as death toll shows a slight decline

Kerala reported 23,513 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, when 1,41,759 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate registered 16.59% on the day.

The State’s active case pool continues to decline with 28,100 recoveries being reported, the case pool now has 2,33,034 patients.

However, daily hospital admissions, ICU occupancy and deaths due to COVID-19 is yet to show a declining trend.

The State added 198 new deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, taking the cumulative fatalities in the State to 8,455 .These are not deaths reported in the past 24 hours but which occurred over the past several days.

On Saturday, with 3,624 persons newly getting admitted in hospitals, total number of hospitalisations went up from Friday and at present, 39,466 patients are being treated for moderate or severe COVID-19 in hospitals in the State.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients in the State in both public and private hospitals now stands at 3,882, with 1,532 patients requiring ventilator support.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, the active case pool declined further to 16,411. Even though the number of hospitalised patients went down marginally on Saturday, the district still has the highest number of hospitalisations with 6,084 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 24,94,385 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 3,990, Thiruvananthapuram, 2,767, Palakkad 2,682, Ernakulam 2,606, Kollam 2,177, Alappuzha 1,984, Thrissur 1,707, Kozhikode 1,354, Kottayam 1,167, Kannur 984, Pathanamthitta 683, Idukki 662, Kasaragod 506, and Wayanad 244 cases.