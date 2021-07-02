State adds 12,095 more cases

Thiruvananthapuram

02 July 2021 21:10 IST

The test positivity rate (TPR) remains steady at 10.11%

Kerala reported 12,095 new cases of COVID-19 on Fridaywhen 1,19,659 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State remains steady at 10.11%, indicating that disease transmission continues at a lower, yet steady pace in many pockets in the community.

The State’s active case pool also is stagnating around one lakh and on Friday, had 1,03,764 patients, a higher figure than that was on Thursday. On Friday, the number of recoveries reported was 10,243.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 13,505 with the State adding 146 deaths, which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Friday.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID on Friday was 1,988, taking the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID currently in hospitals in the State to 24,113.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals on Friday, dipped to 2,146. The number of patients requiring ventilator support climbed to 832.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 29,49,128 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,553, Kollam 1,271, Kozhikode 1,180, Thrissur 1,175, Ernakulam 1,116, Thiruvananthapuram 1,115, Palakkad 1,098, Alappuzha 720, Kannur 719, Kasaragod 708, Kottayam 550, Pathanamthitta 374, Wayanad 300, and Idukki 216 cases.