State action plan for senior citizens on the cards

January 21, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

A state action plan for the welfare of senior citizens will be prepared soon, a meeting of the reconstituted State Council on Senior Citizens here has decided.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu said the action plan would seek to expand the welfare programmes for the elderly and introduce more welfare schemes. She said moves were afoot to revise the State policy on senior citizens. Directions will be issued to convene senior citizens’ grama sabhas in all local bodies in the State and paid homes for the elderly will be registered and brought under legal framework.

The Minister added that the government was examining a proposal for legislation to ensure the welfare of senior citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting elected Amaravila Ramakrishnan Nair as the convenor of the council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.