State action plan for senior citizens on the cards

January 21, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

The Hindu Bureau

A state action plan for the welfare of senior citizens will be prepared soon, a meeting of the reconstituted State Council on Senior Citizens here has decided.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu said the action plan would seek to expand the welfare programmes for the elderly and introduce more welfare schemes. She said moves were afoot to revise the State policy on senior citizens. Directions will be issued to convene senior citizens’ grama sabhas in all local bodies in the State and paid homes for the elderly will be registered and brought under legal framework.

The Minister added that the government was examining a proposal for legislation to ensure the welfare of senior citizens.

The meeting elected Amaravila Ramakrishnan Nair as the convenor of the council.

