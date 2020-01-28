State acquiring railway lands for projects: Minister

The State government has initiated steps to acquire the railway land in the heart of Kollam city for implementing various development plans, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said.

The Minister held a meeting with Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas to discuss the possibilities related to land transactions recently. Owned by the Railways, Pullikkada Colony that comes in between the transport bus terminal and Asramam ground, has been the main glitch in town development leaving the Corporation in a tough spot.

“Though the Kollam Corporation had earlier tried to rehabilitate the residents of the colony, the project couldn’t be implemented since the land belongs to the Railways. So the Railway authorities should consider handing over the land,” she said.

Land in Chinnakada

The Corporation has also sought railway land in Chinnakada in exchange of the T.M. Varghese Memorial park opposite Fatima Mata National College. “The land will be used for multilevel parking, railway corridor, and mobility hub,” she said.

The Corporation also has plans to hand over the land near the second railway terminal for the railway land near SMV Palace to construct a transport terminal.

The Minister added that Palliyarthuruthu island would also be sought from Railways to explore tourism possibilities.

“The Kollam Corporation has already handed over ₹40 lakh for land transactions. The issue will be solved through further discussions,” she added.