State achieves 60% full vaccination coverage

95.74% of eligible population has taken first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Kerala has achieved 60% full vaccination coverage of its eligible population (above 18 years) against COVID-19, Health Minister Veena George said here in a statement on Friday.

The State has so far administered 2,55,70,531 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, covering 95.74% of its eligible population and 1,61,48,434 second doses, covering 60.46% of those above 18 years. Kerala is much ahead of the national vaccination figures, where the first dose coverage is 81.22% and the second dose coverage, 41.94%

Ms. George appealed to those who are yet to take the first dose of vaccine to get it done as soon as possible.

100% coverage

Almost 100% coverage of the first dose has been achieved by Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kannur districts. In Idukki, 99% and in Thiruvananthapuram 97% of first dose coverage has been achieved. As for full vaccination coverage with two doses, Wayanad has covered 76% of the eligible population and Pathanamthitta ,73%.

Second dose coverage amongst health-care workers is 90% and 92% amongst front-line workers.

As those who are COVID-affected need to vaccinate themselves only three months later, only a few are now remaining to take the first dose. Second dose vaccine should not be delayed and Covishield should be taken after 84 days after the first dose and Covaxin, after 28 days of the first dose. Both doses are necessary for achieving the full benefit of COVID-19 vaccination.