Startups from Kerala to take part in Convergence India Expo 2024 

January 17, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A contingent of 26 startups from the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will take part in the three-day Convergence India Expo 2024, the technology and infrastructure expo that commenced on Wednesday in New Delhi. The team will seek to showcase their innovations and strengthen the connect with investors and technology leaders.

The 31st edition of the event at Pragati Maidan in the national capital is being organised by Exhibitions India Group (EIG), along with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) and India Trade Promotion Organisation under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The expo, which concludes on January 19, will be attended by professionals, digital innovators, international businesses, and leaders from various industries, including IT, ICT, broadcast, Internet of Things (IoT), fintech and embedded technology. Besides, more than 55,000 industry visitors, 1,200 brands and participants from over 40 countries will converge at the event.

