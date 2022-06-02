Startup Mission to organise rural business conclave in Kasaragod

‘Ways to make use of technology for the growth of rural India’ is the theme

A dozen speakers of international repute are scheduled to attend a two-day Rural India Business Conclave 2.0 being organised next week by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) in Kasaragod.

‘Ways to make use of technology for the growth of rural India’ will be the theme of the summit to be held on June 11 and 12 which will see Bengaluru-based venture development incubator Social Alpha pitching for providing financial aid to five Kerala startups that make products with social relevance.

This year’s top participants include investors such as Startup India, besides Social Alpha, and institutions such as the Central University of Kerala, LBS Engineering College and Kerala Agriculture College in Kasaragod.

For registration, visit: https://startupmission.in/rural_business_conclave/.

RIBC 2.0 will feature interactions by the country’s front-line start-up entrepreneurs, sessions on the growth and prospects of technological growth in agriculture and food production, and panel discussions on the scope of rural India as well as on the marketability of products developed through technologies devised by government-run establishments, including the CPCRI.

Technological solutions

The schedule also includes a Rural-AgriTech Hackathon seeking to promote innovative technical solutions that will contribute to the country’s agricultural growth. The hackathon, to be held on June 9 and 10, aims at deriving technical solutions for the agriculture sector and develop technologies that are beneficial for tapping tourism possibilities of rural India.

The participants will be students from technology sector, researchers and start-ups besides professionals.