‘Startup Infinity’ centres to be opened in more countries: Pinarayi

August 09, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Startup Infinity’ launchpad scheme will be extended to some more countries in due course, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

The first centre under this scheme promoted by the Kerala Startup Mission had been started in Dubai. The Startup Infinity programme is aimed at encouraging the NRI community to launch startups. The centres would serve as one-stop destinations across the world to strengthen the State’s ecosystem for nascent companies.

The number of startups in the State has risen from 300 in 2016 to 4652, the Chief Minister said.

Replying to questions in the House, he said that the startup ecosystem in the State is thriving. During the same period, jobs in this sector has shot up from 3,000 to 40,750, and the number of incubators from 18 to 63.

The capital investment in the sector also has risen since 2016 from ₹207 crore to ₹5,500 crore, the Chief Minister said.

