Startup Founders’ Meet held  

Published - May 29, 2024 07:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 19th edition of the Start-up Founders’ Meet, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to gain feedback, support and potential collaborations, concluded here on Wednesday. Founders of start-up ventures shared their experience at the one-day event that also offered interactive sessions and networking opportunities. Lakshmi Das, co-founder of Prophaze, Raman M, co-founder and CEO of ChargeMOD and Hari K S, director, Cleomed Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., led various sessions at the meet.

