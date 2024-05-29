GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Startup Founders’ Meet held  

Published - May 29, 2024 07:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 19th edition of the Start-up Founders’ Meet, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to gain feedback, support and potential collaborations, concluded here on Wednesday. Founders of start-up ventures shared their experience at the one-day event that also offered interactive sessions and networking opportunities. Lakshmi Das, co-founder of Prophaze, Raman M, co-founder and CEO of ChargeMOD and Hari K S, director, Cleomed Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., led various sessions at the meet.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.