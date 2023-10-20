HamberMenu
Startup City project to promote ventures by SC/ST youth gets good response

Selected entrepreneurs to receive financial assistance, expert mentorship, business establishment and development assistance

October 20, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 188 applications have been received from entrepreneurs, innovators and start-up enthusiasts belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) communities for the first batch of Startup City project, jointly launched by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and State government’s empowerment initiative, Unnathi.

Startup City project is primarily meant for supporting entrepreneurs and innovators from SC/ST communities to set up or expand their enterprises.

Prasanth Nair, special secretary, SC/ST and Backward Classes Development said the project would help young entrepreneurs from SC/ST communities scale up their ventures and become job providers.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said start-ups would be provided essential facilities to set up a productive work environment under the initiative. KSUM would also give expert mentorship for the entrepreneurs selected under the project.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the evaluation process of applications mainly representing livelihood and traditional Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) business, Management Information Systems (MIS), healthcare, IT, hardware, internet of things (IoT), and data analytics project sectors has been completed. The orientation programme for the first batch will commence soon.

The selected entrepreneurs will receive financial assistance, expert mentorship, business establishment and development assistance. The Startup City will provide incubation facilities and support for entrepreneurial ventures promoted by entrepreneurs from SC/ST in multiple sectors. 

For more details, visit:  https://unnathikerala.org

