Start-ups to sign deal with industry

01 July 2020 23:07 IST

More than 100 start-ups take part in event facilitated by KSUM

More than 30 start-ups are poised to ink deals with industry and corporates as they showcased their market-ready innovative products at the five-day ‘Big Demo Day’ programme, which drew to a close here with a message that technology and digitalisation are indispensable in the post-COVID-19 scenario.

The potential business tie-ups will be facilitated through the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)’s Cross Sell digital business platform, a virtual marketplace for start-ups to showcase their products to industry, which was launched at the event that concluded on June 30.

The platform, www.business. startupmission.in, facilitates enrolling of both start-ups and industry. Start-ups can display the brochure of their products on the platform, and if the products are in tune with the requirement of the industry, the industrialists can interact with them in a win-win situation for all the stakeholders.

More than 100 start-ups participated in the event, which had 2,000-plus visitors. Besides, 300-plus live interactions were held. The next edition of ‘Big Demo Day’ will be held from August 24 to 28.