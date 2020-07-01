Start-ups to sign deal with industry

More than 30 start-ups are poised to ink deals with industry and corporates as they showcased their market-ready innovative products at the five-day ‘Big Demo Day’ programme, which drew to a close here with a message that technology and digitalisation are indispensable in the post-COVID-19 scenario.
Virtual marketplace
The potential business tie-ups will be facilitated through the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)’s Cross Sell digital business platform, a virtual marketplace for start-ups to showcase their products to industry, which was launched at the event that concluded on June 30.
The platform, www.business. startupmission.in, facilitates enrolling of both start-ups and industry. Start-ups can display the brochure of their products on the platform, and if the products are in tune with the requirement of the industry, the industrialists can interact with them in a win-win situation for all the stakeholders.
More than 100 start-ups participated in the event, which had 2,000-plus visitors. Besides, 300-plus live interactions were held. The next edition of ‘Big Demo Day’ will be held from August 24 to 28.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath