Start-up’s platform clears doubts on govt.-related processes

January 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

At times, it might not be possible for the public to know the most basic information about various government departments. Tesz, a Kerala Startup Mission backed start-up, has been for the past few years running a platform to answer queries from the public regarding processes related to different government departments.

The Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (KDISC) and other departments are collaborating with the free-to-use platform to answer queries on various processes from accessing application forms to claiming benefits.

The reason for the start-up

A. Thousif Mohammed, a former IT sector employee who founded the platform in 2019, struck upon the idea while working as a government consultant on infrastructure projects. “I have seen people queuing up in government offices with very simple queries. We might assume that these can be found with a simple google search. But, even for the tech-savvy, it is not easy to dig out some of this information, which would be buried in government orders or in social media pages of the departments. The Tesz platform was founded with the aim of forming an online community wherein government departments or experts in the field can directly answer queries posed by the public. We started by reaching out to the digilocker officials regarding queries popping up online. They responded immediately. After this, we got in touch with the Startup Mission, following which three government departments joined us. Quite a few departments which have joined us have rerouted the queries section in their official websites to us,” says Mr. Mohammed.

Range of queries

The nature of queries range from steps to get a duplicate of the SSLC certificate to the methods to close a fast tag account. Some users have sought information on the rules that govern the convening of gramasabhas, while others have doubts regarding the appropriate forums on raising complaints on encroachments and the nitty gritties of updating birth and death documents or renewing income certificate. Tesz was one of the start-ups that got an innovation grant from the Startup Mission last year.

25,000-odd queries

Launching the platform during the pandemic period helped because more people were attempting to do things online, says Mr. Mohammed. Tesz so far has over 100 experts and government departments and features more than 25,000 questions, which are permanently archived on the site. The website mainly raises revenue from advertisements.