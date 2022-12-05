Start-ups from Kerala participate in Tokyo summit

December 05, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

They explore opportunities for ties with Japanese industry

The Hindu Bureau

Start-ups from Kerala that were part of a delegation of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at the 10 th Innovation Leaders Summit 2022 (ILS) in Tokyo showcased the innovations from the State’s robust ecosystem.

The Kerala delegation held talks with Japanese trade body Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)  at the global exposition, paving the way for future collaborations.

Members of the KSUM delegation to ILS 2022, including the representatives of the participating start-ups, interacted with top officials of JETRO and their start-up wing J BRIDGE exploring diverse synergies of collaboration.

Major Japanese corporations and overseas start-ups participated in the event held from November 29 to December 2 ay Toranomon Hills in the Japanese capital.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said the Kerala delegation had made successful efforts to explore the Japanese market for start-ups from the State and sought avenues of collaboration.

He said the positive response from JETRO would help start-ups from Kerala gain an entry into the Japanese market and learn more about the rapid innovation happening in that country. 

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo also conducted a pitching session for KSUM start-ups before a gathering of Japanese investors, venture capitalists (VC), industry, and corporate leaders. The gathering was briefed on the activities of KSUM as the State’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation. The session provided good networking opportunities for the participating start-ups.

