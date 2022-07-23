Start-ups excel in seed programme

Seven start-ups nominated by TiE Kerala have successfully completed Cohort 4 of the Stanford Seed Spark Program, which had 140 participants from South East Asia.

While Bluetimbre and Phonologix featured in the top six, the other start-ups that came out successful in the cohort were Ezygo.app, Kidvestor, Cookd, The Social Town, and Qudrat, according to a communication received here.

Stanford Seed Spark is an immersive five-month online programme specifically designed for rising entrepreneurs running early-stage start-ups to build their strategy, grow their network, and boost their business acumen.