Start-up to deliver diesel at door-step for industries

Offering on-site delivery of diesel for industrial purposes, a city-based retailer of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has introduced a mobile fuel pump as a start-up venture for urban customers.

Vibil Kannamvelly, who has been running an IOCL retail outlet for over 30 years, said his new doorstep service would benefit a large number of local industries, hospitals, housing societies, theatres, and hotels within the Kozhikode city limits.

“The legally approved service is mainly aimed at reducing the trouble of bulk consumers who used to buy the stock from various retail outlets in barrels which often caused a lot of spillages and dead mileage. The service is offered free of cost for all orders above 100 litres,” said Mr. Vibil, who owns the start-up named Seaking. He said smaller quantities would be available at an additional charge of ₹2 per litre.

Meanwhile, the service on call would not be available for individual buyers with the existing government regulations.