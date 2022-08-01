Start-up receives NABL accreditation

August 01, 2022 22:47 IST

Alibi Global Private Limited, a startup registered under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL). It has become the first private forensic lab in south India to obtain the recognition.

According to an official release, Alibi that is based in Technopark is the first exclusive cyber forensics private laboratory in the country. The NABL accreditation will remain in effect for two years.

The startup has been working in the domain of cyber forensics to provide training and support to law enforcement agencies including Kerala Police, Tamil Nadu Police, National Crime Records Bureau, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Andaman and Nicobar Police, and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for the last two years.