Startup Mission bags global laurel

January 27, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has been ranked as one of the world’s top five business incubators in the 2021-22 World Benchmark Study on Startup Ecosystems conducted by UBI Global, a Sweden-based innovation intelligence company and community. The World Benchmark Study is conducted to identify the best programmes from around the world and share the best practices for building a robust start-up ecosystem.

For the sixth edition of the World Benchmark Study of business incubators and accelerators conducted by UBI Global, 1,895 organisations were assessed, 356 of these organisations applied to participate in the study, and 109 were benchmarked. Appreciating KSUM’s achievement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in a Facebook post that the achievement was the result of the Left Democratic Front government’s policy to ensure a favourable environment for start-ups for realising a bright future for the State. He said the recognition would help bring in more investment in Kerala’s start-up sector.