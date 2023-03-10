ADVERTISEMENT

Start-up Conclave at NIIST from March 13

March 10, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here is organising a ‘Start-up Conclave’ on March 13 on the sidelines of its flagship programme ‘One Week One Lab’ which is being held at NIIST from March 13 to March 17. The conclave will be attended by about 300 representatives from across the country. This is a great opportunity for start-ups to come together and deliberate on R&D support from research institutes and financial support from funding agencies, the NIIST has said. The registration link is bit.ly/NIISTCON23. For registration, contact 9995632522 (R.S. Praveen Raj, convener, Startup Conclave).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US