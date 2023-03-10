HamberMenu
Start-up Conclave at NIIST from March 13

March 10, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here is organising a ‘Start-up Conclave’ on March 13 on the sidelines of its flagship programme ‘One Week One Lab’ which is being held at NIIST from March 13 to March 17. The conclave will be attended by about 300 representatives from across the country. This is a great opportunity for start-ups to come together and deliberate on R&D support from research institutes and financial support from funding agencies, the NIIST has said. The registration link is bit.ly/NIISTCON23. For registration, contact 9995632522 (R.S. Praveen Raj, convener, Startup Conclave).

