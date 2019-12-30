Start-up comes up with digital penalty charger

Law enforcers’ traditional method of recording offences on the road and penalising may soon end with a capital-based technology start-up coming up with a multi-purpose digital penalty charger and crime recorder with Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud interface.

The time-consuming and lengthy process of paper-recording of the offences, entering data by hand and use of receipt books by the law enforcers could be eliminated with the use of iSAFE, the handy smart penalty machine developed by International Virtual Assistant Pvt. Ltd. (IVA).

The law enforcers can use the device with in-built camera, barcode reader, LCD screen and built-in printer, among other things, at the spot of crime to record the type of crime and identity of offender, penalise and print receipt and collect the penalty in case of traffic offences. The device also enlists the different offences and amounts to be penalised.

The QR Code scanner within the device lets the officials scan the QR code from the Aadhaar card of the offender to access the offender’s identity. When the identity is accessed, the history of offences, if any, committed by the person could be accessed. The continuous crimes can be taken up separately and given for analysis and immediate actions.

Bluetooth-based breath analyser, crime list and person comparison, and instant access to historical data are the other salient features. The data entered to a secure cloud could be accessed by the authorities using their login credentials. “We are aiming to replace traditional methods with new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and IoT to create intelligent programs for efficient work,” says Aji Soman, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, IVA.

The start-up based in Technopark and Nalanchira has 20 personnel mainly engineers and computer professionals.

The prototype of the device is ready and already talks had been held with the Motor Vehicles Department, Police, Excise and Legal Metrology. With change of features, the multipurpose device will come in handy even in hotel industry.

Maintenance

“We are looking for transaction-based business as we will have to take care of the maintenance of the device. The IVA team is working to embed a debit/credit card scanner on to the device to facilitate payments,” adds Business Development Officer, IVA, Rishi Jack Thomas.