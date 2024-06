APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will launch a start-up cell and an intellectual property rights (IPR) centre to foster entrepreneurial skills among students, encourage them to pursue entrepreneurship, and enhance their awareness of intellectual property rights.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate these initiatives at a programme on Wednesday. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside over the function.

