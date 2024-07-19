Start up boot camp gets under way in Kochi

A three-day start up boot camp organised by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to foster entrepreneurship among students and strengthen industry-academia linkages got under way at the Maker Village in Kochi on Thursday.

As many as 65 students representing 19 teams from various engineering colleges are participating in the boot camp. The programme involves entrepreneurship training, network sessions, group panel discussion, idea pitching, and an opportunity to interact with experts in the start up sector.