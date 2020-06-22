Start flights to Dubai,CM tells to PM

With Dubai allowing tourists in from July 7 and outbound travel for citizens and residents from June 23, Kerala has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commence commercial flight operations to and from the State to Dubai.
Hundreds of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) working in Dubai and other countries in West Asia were eagerly waiting in the State to return to their work places, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in an e-mail to the Prime Minster, urging him to give necessary instructions to the Civil Aviation Ministry to commence flights.
The State government was willing to conduct PCR test for those who wanted to return to Dubai, Mr. Vijayan said. The passengers, however, should make the request for the test, he added.
As per the guidelines in Dubai issued by the authorities there on Sunday, all arriving at Dubai airports would have to undergo a PCR test. Tourists are given the option to show their PCR test results (valid for 96 hours) upon their arrival at Dubai or carry out a test at Dubai airports. All positive COVID-19 cases will be quarantined for 14 days, with travellers bearing the costs of treatment and isolation.
Those wishing to return to Dubai could pre-book flights through official websites of airlines. Residents will have to sign a declaration stating their commitment to bear the costs of examination and treatment in the event of contracting COVID-19. All arrivals in Dubai will have to be registered on the COVID-19 DXB app.
