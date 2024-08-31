GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stars have the responsibility to uphold moral values in return for the adulation that they receive, says Pinarayi

Published - August 31, 2024 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Mohanlal receives Sreekumaran Thampi Foundation award from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in presence of Lyricist and music director Sreekumaran Thampi in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Actor Mohanlal receives Sreekumaran Thampi Foundation award from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in presence of Lyricist and music director Sreekumaran Thampi in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

Stars have the responsibility to uphold moral values in return for the adulation that they receive from the people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday at a public event to honour actor Mohanlal. He said that interventions similar to the Hema committee report on issues faced by women as well as other larger problems in the film industry, will become a model for film industries in other states too.

“The film industry should be a space where women can enter fearlessly and have the opportunity to prove their talents. There should be no obstacles or pre-requisites unrelated to art in front of women for this. It is because the State government has an adamant stand on this that it constituted the Hema committee immediately after some complaints were received. Only in Kerala has such a thing happened and we can be proud about this. The government will take an uncompromising stand for the labour rights and honour of women. We are committed to cleansing the cultural sphere to make it a safe workspace for women,” said Mr. Vijayan.

He presented the Sreekumaran Thampi Foundation Award to Mr. Mohanlal in the presence of Mr. Thampi, one of the prolific lyricists and filmmakers in Malayalam cinema.

“Mohanlal has dedicated his life to art, achieving unprecedented heights. The Malayalam film industry is indebted to him for his contributions,” said Mr. Vijayan.

