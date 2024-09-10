STARS: four subject labs to be set up in Kerala’s higher secondary schools

Journalism, mathematics, psychology, and geology labs will be set up in government higher secondary schools in the State as per the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) programme for 2023-24 to provide practical training to students. Accordingly, journalism labs will be set up in 46 schools that offer the journalism subject combination in the higher secondary at a cost of ₹6 lakh each; 69 mathematics labs at a cost of ₹6.76 lakh each; 22 psychology labs at a cost of ₹7.98 lakh; and geology labs in 33 schools at a cost of ₹2.92 lakh.

