STARS: four subject labs to be set up in Kerala’s higher secondary schools

Published - September 10, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Journalism, mathematics, psychology, and geology labs will be set up in government higher secondary schools in the State as per the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) programme for 2023-24 to provide practical training to students. Accordingly, journalism labs will be set up in 46 schools that offer the journalism subject combination in the higher secondary at a cost of ₹6 lakh each; 69 mathematics labs at a cost of ₹6.76 lakh each; 22 psychology labs at a cost of ₹7.98 lakh; and geology labs in 33 schools at a cost of ₹2.92 lakh.  

