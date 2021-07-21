Star ranking for industries soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 July 2021 21:09 IST

KSIDC to prepare guidelines for the ratings

As part of promoting ‘Responsible Investment’ in the State, the companies which excel in this respect will be accorded with a star ranking, Industries Minister P.Rajeeve has said.

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will prepare guidelines for this. He was speaking after inaugurating a virtual conference as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of KSIDC.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that growth areas for the future will be identified, and plans will be prepared to attract new investors and entrepreneurs in such areas to the State.

Various factors, including better infrastructural facilities, lower power tariffs and better human resources, make the State a favourable destination.

Mr.Rajeeve said that the KSIDC should be able to adapt to the changing times. The first government of 1957 itself had taken a stand which had instilled confidence in private investors.

KSIDC MD M.G.Rajamanikyam presented a report on the 60 years of the Corporation. He said that the KSIDC will come forward with projects which are suited to the post-COVID world. The Corporation’s industrial policy will be one which takes the environment too into consideration.