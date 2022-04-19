Standoff over uniform Mass continues

Special Correspondent KOCHI The standoff between those opposing the unified system of Mass celebration and those opposing it in the Syro Malabar Church continued on Tuesday with allegations that Major Archbishop George Alencherry used his supporters and the police to prevent the celebration of the fully congregation facing Mass by not allowing St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica to be opened. Almaya Munnettam, lay people’s group and Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, the group of priests said the move to close the basilica was a violation of the right to worship. However, Syrian Catholic Church sources said the police had intervened only to avoid a law and order problem as the police are not in a position to take a decision on the issue of Mass celebration. The groups opposing and supporting the unified Mass system had gathered at the basilica and the police duty is to maintain law and order, sources said.